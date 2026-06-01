Demie denies retirement plans after 'The A24 Podcast' episode resurfaced
Entertainment
After Euphoria wrapped up, fans started buzzing that Alexa Demie might be leaving acting for good.
The rumors came from a resurfaced 2020 episode of The A24 Podcast in which she reflected on tough times breaking into Hollywood.
But Demie has now clarified these comments were from years ago, and she's not planning to retire any time soon.
Demie recalls Hispanic bias, vows persistence
Demie joked, "Should we just ride with it?" about the rumors, sharing how she once felt left out of auditions because of her Hispanic background.
Despite doubts back then, she decided to stick with acting, saying confidently, "No, I'm going to show you I can do it."
Her determination shows she's here to stay.