'Demon Slayer's Takahiro Sakurai admits love for Rajinikanth, 'RRR,' 'Baahubali'

Takahiro Sakurai, the Japanese voice of Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1, has expressed his admiration for superstar Rajinikanth . In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he also revealed that he has watched films by SS Rajamouli . The Demon Slayer film is set to release in India on September 12, 2025.

Dubbing dilemma Would he ever dub for Rajinikanth? When asked if he would ever consider dubbing for Rajinikanth, Sakurai said, "I don't think I will be able to." "He has a very solid presence and a deep voice. I don't think my voice will suit him." "I would love to know actors from India whom my voice could suit," he added.

Film favorites Sakurai named his favorite Indian films Sakurai named Rajamouli's RRR and Baahubali as his favorite Indian films. He also mentioned Rajinikanth's 1995 film Muthu. Meanwhile, he expressed excitement for the international release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1, stating, "I am just very excited for all the international fans to see this film." "I feel that fans will connect with this and my character a lot more once they have finished watching this."