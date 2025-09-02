'Demon Slayer's Takahiro Sakurai admits love for Rajinikanth, 'RRR,' 'Baahubali'
What's the story
Takahiro Sakurai, the Japanese voice of Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1, has expressed his admiration for superstar Rajinikanth. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he also revealed that he has watched films by SS Rajamouli. The Demon Slayer film is set to release in India on September 12, 2025.
Dubbing dilemma
Would he ever dub for Rajinikanth?
When asked if he would ever consider dubbing for Rajinikanth, Sakurai said, "I don't think I will be able to." "He has a very solid presence and a deep voice. I don't think my voice will suit him." "I would love to know actors from India whom my voice could suit," he added.
Film favorites
Sakurai named his favorite Indian films
Sakurai named Rajamouli's RRR and Baahubali as his favorite Indian films. He also mentioned Rajinikanth's 1995 film Muthu. Meanwhile, he expressed excitement for the international release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1, stating, "I am just very excited for all the international fans to see this film." "I feel that fans will connect with this and my character a lot more once they have finished watching this."
Global appeal
On why Japanese craftsmanship connects with global audience
Sakurai also shared his thoughts on Demon Slayer's global popularity. He said, "There is something within the Japanese craftsmanship that brings people outside of Japan together." "I believe that the Japanese are really good at reproducing pretty much from all over the world, while keeping the 'Japaneseness' very much there." He added that this quality is what draws fans from different countries to Demon Slayer.