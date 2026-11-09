'Demonte Colony 3' locks release date: Cast, plot, and more

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already given an 'A' certificate to Demonte Colony 3.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu had previously announced this news, warning that the film is "not for the faint-hearted."

He wrote, "The darkness is back. #DemonteColony3 Officially Censored 'A.' Not for the faint-hearted."

IMDb describes the film's plot as, "A mysterious book unleashed by a terrifying character known as The Librarian brings chaos, continuing the horror franchise with returning cast members navigating supernatural threats."