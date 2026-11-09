'Demonte Colony 3' locks release date: Cast, plot, and more
What's the story
The release of the highly anticipated horror thriller Demonte Colony 3, starring Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, has been pushed to next year. Originally scheduled for a September release, the film will now premiere worldwide on Pongal 2027. Arulnithi shared the release date announcement poster on social media, writing, "Mark your calendars! The countdown to hell has begun. Your nightmare awaits this Pongal."
Certification
'Demonte Colony 3' received an 'A' certificate from CBFC
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already given an 'A' certificate to Demonte Colony 3.
Director Ajay Gnanamuthu had previously announced this news, warning that the film is "not for the faint-hearted."
He wrote, "The darkness is back. #DemonteColony3 Officially Censored 'A.' Not for the faint-hearted."
IMDb describes the film's plot as, "A mysterious book unleashed by a terrifying character known as The Librarian brings chaos, continuing the horror franchise with returning cast members navigating supernatural threats."
Production
Everything to know about the film
Producer Sudhan Sundarm of Passion Studios had earlier revealed that Demonte Colony 3 was shot in various locations, including Portugal, Malta, Leh-Ladakh, and Chennai.
He praised Gnanamuthu's discipline and punctuality in completing the shoot within schedule despite the film's large scale.
The film also stars Antti Jaaskelainen, Guru Somasundaram, GM Kumar, Muthukumar, Ashiq Hussain, and Archana Ravichandran, among others.