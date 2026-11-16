Dench tells British Vogue next 007 should be an unknown
Dame Judi Dench, famous for playing M in the Bond films, thinks the next 007 should be "a young actor we've not yet heard of."
She shared this idea in a chat with British Vogue, even as big names like Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are rumored for the role.
Villeneuve to direct Bond film 2028
Dench spent over 20 years shaping the franchise and still looks back fondly on her time as M (including that iconic line calling Pierce Brosnan's Bond "a sexist, misogynist dinosaur").
The next Bond film is set to be directed by Denis Villeneuve and will hit screens in 2028 under Amazon MGM Studios.