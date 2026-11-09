'Having great time': Denis Villeneuve teases 'James Bond' progress

Speaking to Variety, Villeneuve said he's having a "great time" auditioning actors for the iconic role.

He said, "I should not comment right now because every word I'm going to say is going to be scrutinized. I would just say...that I'm having a great time."

The casting process has been under scrutiny, with several A-listers reportedly auditioning to play 007.

These include Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult, and Josh O'Connor.

No official announcement has been made yet.