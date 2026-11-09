'Having great time': Denis Villeneuve teases 'James Bond' progress
What's the story
Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed director of Dune, is set to take over the James Bond franchise. During his recent speech at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala, he teased a major announcement about the next Bond actor. He jokingly started to reveal the name but stopped abruptly, saying, "I will stop right now because Amy Pascal is about to have a heart attack." Pascal is one of the producers on his upcoming Bond movie.
Casting update
Villeneuve is 'having a great time' auditioning actors
Speaking to Variety, Villeneuve said he's having a "great time" auditioning actors for the iconic role.
He said, "I should not comment right now because every word I'm going to say is going to be scrutinized. I would just say...that I'm having a great time."
The casting process has been under scrutiny, with several A-listers reportedly auditioning to play 007.
These include Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult, and Josh O'Connor.
No official announcement has been made yet.
Film details
Meanwhile, here's what's happening with the next 'Bond' movie
Villeneuve will helm the next Bond film, a first since Craig's five-film run ended with 2021's No Time to Die.
The script is being penned by Steven Knight, with Pascal and David Heyman producing.
Meanwhile, Villeneuve is busy with the December 18 release of Dune: Part Three before he dives into the Bond franchise.