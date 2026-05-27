Deny, 69, 'Emily in Paris's actor, dies from ALS
Entertainment
Pierre Deny, the French actor you might recognize from Netflix's Emily in Paris, has passed away at 69.
His daughters shared the news, saying, "It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny."
The cause was a sudden and severe case of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Mouchel pays tribute to Deny
Deny played Louis de Leon (the head of JVMA) in seasons three and four of Emily in Paris, and was a familiar face on French TV as Renaud Dumaze in Tomorrow Is Ours.
Luce Mouchel wrote, "Pierre, 7 years of filming together... rest in peace, Dr. Dumaze,"