Deol and Bhat's 'Parshuram' in preproduction with October 2026 filming

Deol's slate includes 'Gabru' and 'Ramayana'

Deol will be taking on a fresh, action-heavy role in reportedly titled Parshuram, with the team focused on crafting intense fight scenes.

He's also got Gabru releasing on May 8 (with reports suggesting a Salman Khan cameo), his OTT debut Ikka alongside Akshaye Khanna, and upcoming projects like Soorya, Lahore 1947 (out August 13), and even the mythological epic Ramayana.