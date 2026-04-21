Deol and Bhat's 'Parshuram' in preproduction with October 2026 filming
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's next big film with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is reportedly titled Parshuram.
The movie is still in preproduction, but it's already being set up as a major action spectacle, with filming lined up for October 2026.
Deol's slate includes 'Gabru' and 'Ramayana'
Deol will be taking on a fresh, action-heavy role in reportedly titled Parshuram, with the team focused on crafting intense fight scenes.
He's also got Gabru releasing on May 8 (with reports suggesting a Salman Khan cameo), his OTT debut Ikka alongside Akshaye Khanna, and upcoming projects like Soorya, Lahore 1947 (out August 13), and even the mythological epic Ramayana.