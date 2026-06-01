Deol denies on set drama with Bhatt on 'Alpha'
Entertainment
Bobby Deol has cleared the air about supposed drama with Alia Bhatt while filming Alpha, saying he first saw the rumors in a friend's screenshot and found them completely made up.
He joked, "Log itne velle hain ki kuch bhi likhke bana dete hain," making it clear there's no real issue between him and Bhatt.
Deol praises Bhatt, denies Chopra offer
Deol called Bhatt "such a good actress" and praised her hard work, stressing there was zero tension on set or any talk of Aditya Chopra offered him another film.
Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, is the seventh film in YRF's Spy Universe, starring Bhatt in the lead along with Deol and Sharvari. The movie hits theaters July 10.