Deol denies on set drama with Bhatt on 'Alpha'

Deol praises Bhatt, denies Chopra offer

Deol called Bhatt "such a good actress" and praised her hard work, stressing there was zero tension on set or any talk of Aditya Chopra offered him another film.

Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, is the seventh film in YRF's Spy Universe, starring Bhatt in the lead along with Deol and Sharvari. The movie hits theaters July 10.