Deol in Kashyap's 'Bandar' teases 1st song behind bars
Entertainment
Bobby Deol's next film, Bandar, just teased its first song, which shows him looking pretty intense behind bars.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie follows Deol as Sameer Mehra, a pop star caught up in a high-profile sexual assault case and battling both the courts and relentless media attention.
The full track lands June 28.
Deol's 1st collaboration with Kashyap
This is Deol's first time teaming up with Kashyap and fits his recent streak of playing darker, more layered roles: his villainous turn in Animal really got people talking.
Up next for him: he'll play another big baddie in YRF's Alpha and join the cast of Amazon Prime's spy thriller Teen Kauwe.