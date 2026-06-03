Deol refused 'Gupt' intimate scene due to Koirala's onion breath

Deol appears in 'Bandar' and 'Alpha'

Bobby tried to get back at Manisha by encouraging another co-actor to eat onions before their scene, but Manisha wasn't bothered at all.

If you're curious about what Bobby's up to now, he stars next in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar (out June 5), and will appear in Yash Raj Films's upcoming spy thriller Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and is set to release on July 10.