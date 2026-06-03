Deol refused 'Gupt' intimate scene due to Koirala's onion breath
Entertainment
On Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby Deol shared a funny behind-the-scenes story from his 1997 film Gupt: The Hidden Truth.
He admitted he backed out of an intimate scene with Manisha Koirala because he was put off by the smell of onions from her mouth while she was eating chana zor garam, leaving him unable to keep a straight face.
Deol appears in 'Bandar' and 'Alpha'
Bobby tried to get back at Manisha by encouraging another co-actor to eat onions before their scene, but Manisha wasn't bothered at all.
If you're curious about what Bobby's up to now, he stars next in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar (out June 5), and will appear in Yash Raj Films's upcoming spy thriller Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and is set to release on July 10.