Deol stars in untitled action film with Ganesh and Excel

Deol's slate spans 'Gabru' to 'Ramayana'

Deol's upcoming projects are all about variety; he'll play a family man in Gabru (out May 8), make his digital debut alongside Akshaye Khanna in Ikka, and star in Soorya, an adaptation of the Malayalam thriller Joseph.

He's also part of Lahore 1947 (releasing August 13) and the ambitious Ramayana project, showing he's not afraid to try something different.