Deol stars in untitled action film with Ganesh and Excel
Entertainment
Sunny Deol is shaking things up post-Border 2, teaming up with director Balaji Ganesh and Excel Entertainment for an untitled action film.
Directed by Balaji Ganesh and co-starring Jyotika, the movie promises to show Deol in a new light.
Filming is already underway, signaling his move toward more creative storytelling.
Deol's slate spans 'Gabru' to 'Ramayana'
Deol's upcoming projects are all about variety; he'll play a family man in Gabru (out May 8), make his digital debut alongside Akshaye Khanna in Ikka, and star in Soorya, an adaptation of the Malayalam thriller Joseph.
He's also part of Lahore 1947 (releasing August 13) and the ambitious Ramayana project, showing he's not afraid to try something different.