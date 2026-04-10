Deol to lead action-packed 'Lakhan' by Bhatt, production starts October Entertainment Apr 10, 2026

A report on April 10 revealed Sunny Deol is all set to lead Lakhan, a new action-packed film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

The movie promises high-energy stunts and intense face-offs, with production starting this October.

The team is putting extra focus on standout action scenes to make it a true crowd-pleaser.