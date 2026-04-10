Deol to lead action-packed 'Lakhan' by Bhatt, production starts October
Entertainment
A report on April 10 revealed Sunny Deol is all set to lead Lakhan, a new action-packed film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.
The movie promises high-energy stunts and intense face-offs, with production starting this October.
The team is putting extra focus on standout action scenes to make it a true crowd-pleaser.
Deol in 'Ramayana' and 'Lahore 1947'
Besides Lakhan, Deol will play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.
He's also starring in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, so if you're a fan of big-screen action or epic stories, Sunny's got you covered this year.