Deol to start 'Ramayana: Part 2' shooting in April 2026
Entertainment
Sunny Deol is hopping on board for Ramayana: Part 2, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
He'll start shooting his scenes in April 2026, joining Ranbir Kapoor, who's already filming.
Before that, Sunny's wrapping up an action movie with Balaji Ganesh.
Deol shooting cop scenes with Varma
Right now, he's busy playing a tough cop in an action film being shot around Mumbai, with a big sequence alongside Vijay Varma.
After his stint in Ramayana, he'll head to Goa for more filming from May to July.
Plus, Sunny's making his OTT debut soon with the courtroom drama Ikka, starring opposite Akshaye Khanna.