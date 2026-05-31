'Deool Band 2' earns ₹47.41cr in 11 days post release
Entertainment
Deool Band 2, a Marathi devotional comedy-drama, is making waves at the box office since dropping on May 21.
In just 11 days, it pulled in ₹47.41 crore across India, with Sunday alone bringing over ₹2 crore and morning shows packed at nearly 44%.
'Deool Band 2' posts ₹30.20cr week
Thanks to strong word of mouth and weekend crowds, Deool Band 2 scored over ₹30.20 crore in its first week.
The film stars Mohan Joshi, Snehal Tarde, and Mahesh Manjrekar, blending religious themes with social issues that really connect with families and devotees.
Its mix of comedy and drama has made it a favorite for Marathi movie fans all over Maharashtra.