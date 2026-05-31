'Deool Band 2' earns ₹47.41cr in 11 days post release

'Deool Band 2' posts ₹30.20cr week

Thanks to strong word of mouth and weekend crowds, Deool Band 2 scored over ₹30.20 crore in its first week.

The film stars Mohan Joshi, Snehal Tarde, and Mahesh Manjrekar, blending religious themes with social issues that really connect with families and devotees.

Its mix of comedy and drama has made it a favorite for Marathi movie fans all over Maharashtra.