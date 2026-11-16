Depp's 'Ebenezer' opens with $42 million, tops worldwide box office

Ebenezer is a fresh spin on Dickens's A Christmas Carol, with Depp playing Scrooge alongside Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, and Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley.

Directed by Tim West, the film cost $38 million to make, and interestingly, Depp took a big pay cut for this role.

After launching in major markets on November 12, it's set to release in India and other countries on November 20.

His box office appeal clearly hasn't faded.