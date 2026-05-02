Desai says theater actors struggle to get recognition and dues

Desai urges greater respect for theater

Desai spoke warmly about her experiences with fellow artists like Vaishali, Pratima, Ayub, Ojas Rawal, and Asif Patel.

She hopes more people will see theater for the creative space it is, and respect the hard work behind it.

For those who know her from TV shows like Uttaran or reality series like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, this is another side of her journey she's proud to share.