Desai says theater actors struggle to get recognition and dues
Entertainment
Actor Rashami Desai is shining a light on how tough it can be for theater actors to get noticed.
She described theater as an "underrated medium" where people put in serious effort, often without much outside recognition.
"They don't get their dues on time," she shared, but added that the community is tight-knit and supportive.
Desai urges greater respect for theater
Desai spoke warmly about her experiences with fellow artists like Vaishali, Pratima, Ayub, Ojas Rawal, and Asif Patel.
She hopes more people will see theater for the creative space it is, and respect the hard work behind it.
For those who know her from TV shows like Uttaran or reality series like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, this is another side of her journey she's proud to share.