Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' nets 16.72cr day 2, nears 20cr domestic
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh's new historical drama, Raja Shivaji, is off to a flying start, pulling in ₹16.72 crore at the Indian box office on its second day in theaters.
The film had grabbed ₹5.37 crore in a live update at 7pm on its second day, and its total domestic gross has already reached nearly ₹20 crore.
'Raja Shivaji' strong, 'Ek Din' lags
With 4,648 shows nationwide and a solid 25.4% occupancy rate, Raja Shivaji is making waves for Marathi films and drawing big crowds thanks to its engaging take on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's story.
Meanwhile, Ek Din hasn't managed to keep up. It's earned only about ₹1.85 crore so far, showing audiences are clearly loving Raja Shivaji more this weekend.