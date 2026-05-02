Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' nets 16.72cr day 2, nears 20cr domestic Entertainment May 02, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh's new historical drama, Raja Shivaji, is off to a flying start, pulling in ₹16.72 crore at the Indian box office on its second day in theaters.

The film had grabbed ₹5.37 crore in a live update at 7pm on its second day, and its total domestic gross has already reached nearly ₹20 crore.