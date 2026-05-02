Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' nets ₹11.35 cr opening day across India
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh's film as director, Raja Shivaji, is off to a flying start, pulling in ₹11.35 crore on its opening day with over 6,000 shows across India.
The historical drama features a star-studded cast (Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt) and even a cameo by Salman Khan.
The story celebrates the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and seems to have really connected with audiences.
Deshmukh asks no clips, son debuts
After the big release, Deshmukh posted a heartfelt video asking everyone to avoid sharing video clips or spoilers online and instead post photos that respect the film's story.
Fun fact: His son Rahyl also makes his acting debut in this movie!