Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' nets ₹11.35 cr opening day across India Entertainment May 02, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh's film as director, Raja Shivaji, is off to a flying start, pulling in ₹11.35 crore on its opening day with over 6,000 shows across India.

The historical drama features a star-studded cast (Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt) and even a cameo by Salman Khan.

The story celebrates the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and seems to have really connected with audiences.