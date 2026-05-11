Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' nets ₹68.25cr in India by 2nd weekend
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama Raja Shivaji is on a roll: since its May 1 release, it's racked up ₹68.25cr in India by the end of its second weekend.
Day 10 alone brought in ₹6.80cr, pushing the film's net total to ₹68.25cr just from Indian theaters.
'Raja Shivaji' Marathi outperforms Hindi
The film has really clicked with regional audiences, especially in Marathi.
On opening day, the Marathi version pulled in ₹8cr while Hindi made ₹3.35cr; by day 10, Marathi was still ahead with ₹5cr compared to Hindi's ₹1.80cr.
The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji and strong performances seem to be winning hearts across both regional and national markets.