Deshpande: Jio Studios greenlights 2 of 100 ideas, backs filmmakers Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Ever wondered how Jio Studios chooses its films?

President Jyoti Deshpande says only two out of every hundred ideas actually get the green light.

Instead of chasing big stars, the studio bets on filmmakers who really believe in their stories, which is how movies like Stree 1, Stree 2, Laapataa Ladies, and Dhurandhar came to life.