Deshpande: Jio Studios greenlights 2 of 100 ideas, backs filmmakers
Entertainment
Ever wondered how Jio Studios chooses its films?
President Jyoti Deshpande says only two out of every hundred ideas actually get the green light.
Instead of chasing big stars, the studio bets on filmmakers who really believe in their stories, which is how movies like Stree 1, Stree 2, Laapataa Ladies, and Dhurandhar came to life.
Deshpande credits Ambani for success
Deshpande credits Mukesh Ambani's guiding principles for their success.
By focusing on vertical integration and blending regional talent, Jio Studios is aiming to make Indian cinema globally competitive.
She believes bold storytelling and smart market choices are key to eventually putting Indian films right up there with Hollywood.