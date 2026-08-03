'Ramayana' costume designers defend styling choices: 'This is our interpretation...'
What's the story
The upcoming film Ramayana has sparked a debate over its modern styling and costumes. The first look of the film was released recently, featuring Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi. However, the costumes have come under scrutiny for being too contemporary. In response to this criticism, costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narulah (Padmaavat and Heeramandi) have defended their choices.
Preparedness
'We knew conversations and comparisons were inevitable'
Rimple told Times of India, "We knew conversations and comparisons were inevitable. An epic like Ramayana has lived in our collective consciousness for generations."
"There will always be opinions about the casting, costumes, visual effects and what people believe is right or wrong. We were prepared for that. What has kept us grounded is our honesty toward our craft."
Defense
No surviving costume references from Treta Yuga exist
Responding to the criticism of Sita wearing blouses, Rimple said, "When I close my eyes and think of Goddess Sita, I don't think about archaeological authenticity. I wanted my Goddess, the one sitting in my mandir, to look like the image that has lived in my consciousness."
"That was a deliberate choice."
She added that there are no surviving costume references from Treta Yuga that can conclusively say what people wore.
Interpretation
'Research is the foundation of costume design but...'
Rimple further explained, "Research is the foundation of costume design, but interpretation is what makes it art. There aren't preserved garments from that period that we can simply recreate."
"We've all grown up seeing calendar art, miniature paintings, temple imagery and Raja Ravi Varma's interpretations. Ramayana itself has been interpreted differently across cultures and countries. This is our interpretation."
Kaikeyi's look
Thought process behind Dutta's Kaikeyi look
Harpreet explained the thought process behind Dutta's Kaikeyi look, saying, "The green in her costume represents motherhood, while the deep maroon reflects the emotional strength and darkness of the decision she has to make."
"She is torn between her own son and Ram. Every color was chosen with intention. Sometimes people react too quickly before understanding the thought behind it."
He added, "This is our attempt to make an ancient epic speak visually to a new generation."
Appeal
'There's thought behind every thread'
Harpreet concluded by saying, "There's thought behind every thread. We want to appeal to viewers, don't decide before you see it. Watch it, experience it and then form your opinion."
The first part of Nitesh Tiwari's epic arrives on Diwali 2026 with the second part set for a year later.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram.