'Ramayana': Netizens upset over Sita, Kaikeyi's 'modern' costumes
What's the story
The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has sparked a debate over the costumes worn by the women. While Lara Dutta's Queen Kaikeyi was seen wearing what seemed to be a silk saree with an embroidered border, Sai Pallavi's Sita donning blouses with sarees didn't sit right with netizens. Their hairstyle was also criticized as being inauthentic to the Treta Yuga.
Online backlash
'Lara Dutta looking as if she's shooting for some serial'
The trailer featured Dutta in a green blouse, maroon saree with gold border, straightened hair, a bindi, and minimal jewelry.
One X user wrote, "Who used to design plain raw silk saree with heavy stone embroidery and contrast blouse in Treta Yug (sic)."
Another said, "Modern saree, salon-styled side-combed hair... is this Treta Yuga or 2026? (sic)."
A third user commented, "Lara Dutta is literally looking as if she is shooting for some TV serial & not Ramayana."
Character significance
Viewers compared 'Ramayana' costumes to 'Mahabharata' serial
Meanwhile, X and Reddit users argued that texts show Sita wearing an angvastram or a single piece of clothing, and having her wear modern-day blouses with sarees was not accurate.
Another netizen compared the upcoming big-budget film to the Star Plus serial, Mahabharata, where women were presented more "period-accurate" per popular opinion.
The makers haven't addressed the uproar yet.
The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Ravie Dubey, among others, and will release ahead of Diwali.