'Ramayana': Netizens upset over Sita, Kaikeyi's 'modern' costumes 

The trailer featured Dutta in a green blouse, maroon saree with gold border, straightened hair, a bindi, and minimal jewelry.

One X user wrote, "Who used to design plain raw silk saree with heavy stone embroidery and contrast blouse in Treta Yug (sic)."

Another said, "Modern saree, salon-styled side-combed hair... is this Treta Yuga or 2026? (sic)."

A third user commented, "Lara Dutta is literally looking as if she is shooting for some TV serial & not Ramayana."