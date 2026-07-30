'Ramayana' trailer: Ranbir brings poise; charismatic Yash steals the show
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Namit Malhotra's Ramayana was released on Thursday morning. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the multi-language film has been creating a buzz for months with leaked footage from preview screenings and online speculation. The four-minute-nine-second trailer offers a glimpse into the ultimate battle between good and evil, showcasing stunning visuals, emotionally charged moments, and impressive VFX.
Character introduction
Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana's journey takes center stage
The trailer opens with Yash's Ravana emerging from the shadows to claim his throne.
The narrative then shifts to depict sweeping shots of Ayodhya and glimpses of key supporting characters.
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama is introduced in simple saffron robes before gradually transitioning into the warrior prince. He remains calm and composed even in tense moments.
Sai Pallavi's Sita shares tender moments with Rama before their exile, while Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana stands firmly by their side.
Villainous portrayal
Ravana's golden armor, mythical creatures rule the trailer
Yash's Ravana is the standout star of the trailer. His elaborate golden armor, depiction of brute force, and commanding expressions create a villain who is both regal and terrifying.
He growls, commands, and demands your attention at all times.
The trailer also teases glimpses of Lanka's sprawling golden kingdom, massive armies going into battle, giants, monsters, and mythical creatures being brought to life onscreen.
Musical highlight
'Ramayana' releases this Diwali
The music by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman is one of the biggest highlights of the trailer.
The VFX work, handled by DNEG, delivers larger-than-life graphics and seamless CGI that blend naturally with the live-action performances.
Ramayana is set to redefine the mythological genre this Diwali with its grand scale and star-studded cast, including Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.