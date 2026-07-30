'Ramayana' trailer: Ranbir brings poise; charismatic Yash steals the show

The trailer opens with Yash's Ravana emerging from the shadows to claim his throne.

The narrative then shifts to depict sweeping shots of Ayodhya and glimpses of key supporting characters.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama is introduced in simple saffron robes before gradually transitioning into the warrior prince. He remains calm and composed even in tense moments.

Sai Pallavi's Sita shares tender moments with Rama before their exile, while Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana stands firmly by their side.