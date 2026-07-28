'Ramayana' trailer leaks online amid release delay
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has leaked online, following its exclusive screening at the San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Originally scheduled to release digitally on July 24, the launch was delayed just hours before its planned debut. Producer Namit Malhotra later confirmed that the team had opted for a global premiere at a later date as part of an extensive collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Trailer leak
'Ramayana' footage leaked earlier, too
Following the Comic-Con presentation on July 24, more footage from the film was leaked online. An X user compiled these snippets into a nearly two-minute version of the trailer, which has since gone viral.
The two-minute and 38-second clip was still up at the time of writing.
This isn't the first time that footage from Ramayana has leaked; earlier clips surfaced after its initial showcase at New Delhi's Pratham Sankalp event on July 18.
Fan reactions
Fans express disappointment over leaks
The repeated leaks have sparked strong reactions from fans online.
One user commented, "One more video leaked. Now the whole 4 minutes trailer is leaked and available on every social media site.... Hats off to Namit Malhotra, what an outstanding marketing #Ramayana."
Another wrote, "It's disappointing that a film as big as #Ramayana couldn't protect its trailer from leaking before the official release."
Film details
Meanwhile, know more about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic, featuring an ensemble cast.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Ravie Dubey takes on the role of Laxman.
South star Yash is seen as Ravana while Sunny Deol plays Hanuman.
The film is backed by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and VFX studio DNEG, among others, and will be released in two parts.