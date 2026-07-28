'Ramayana' trailer leaks online amid release delay

Following the Comic-Con presentation on July 24, more footage from the film was leaked online. An X user compiled these snippets into a nearly two-minute version of the trailer, which has since gone viral.

The two-minute and 38-second clip was still up at the time of writing.

This isn't the first time that footage from Ramayana has leaked; earlier clips surfaced after its initial showcase at New Delhi's Pratham Sankalp event on July 18.