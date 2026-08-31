'DeSu7' teaser: Dev promises ruthless action in debut directorial

In the teaser, Dev adopts a "massy" persona as he takes on goons and even lights a cigarette from the flaming barrel of a gun.

He faces off against Bhattacharya's character in an unprecedented avatar.

Ganguly plays Dev's love interest, hinting at a plot that revolves around estranged lovers reuniting. Her dialogue in the teaser suggests this: "Who are you? You are not the same Dev I knew in the past."

It marks Dev-Ganguly's seventh film together.