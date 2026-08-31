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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'DeSu7' teaser: Dev promises ruthless action in debut directorial
'DeSu7' teaser: Dev promises ruthless action in debut directorial

'DeSu7' teaser: Dev promises ruthless action in debut directorial

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 31, 2026
02:24 pm
What's the story

The first teaser for the upcoming Bengali film DeSu7 was released on Monday. The film stars Dev and Subhashree Ganguly in lead roles, with Anirban Bhattacharya playing a pivotal role. Directed by Dev, this action drama will hit theaters on October 16. The one-minute-and-30-second-long teaser is filled with action sequences and romantic moments between the lead characters. The superstar's 50th film and his directorial debut is yet to get a title.

Character highlights

Dev's action avatar, plot hints in teaser

In the teaser, Dev adopts a "massy" persona as he takes on goons and even lights a cigarette from the flaming barrel of a gun.

He faces off against Bhattacharya's character in an unprecedented avatar.

Ganguly plays Dev's love interest, hinting at a plot that revolves around estranged lovers reuniting. Her dialogue in the teaser suggests this: "Who are you? You are not the same Dev I knew in the past."

It marks Dev-Ganguly's seventh film together.

Release competition

'DeSu7' to clash with multiple films at box office

DeSu7 will be released during the Durga Puja season, a time when several films are vying for attention.

It will compete with Srijit Mukherji's Emperor vs Sarat Chandra, Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's Bohurupi: The Golden Daku, and Joydeep Mukherjee's The Eken: Kerala-e Kurukshetra.

The film will also clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 on October 15 and Rajkummar Rao-starrer courtroom drama Prahaar on October 16.

Yami Gautam Dhar's Navya Navelii is also releasing on the same day.

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