'DeSu7' teaser: Dev promises ruthless action in debut directorial
What's the story
The first teaser for the upcoming Bengali film DeSu7 was released on Monday. The film stars Dev and Subhashree Ganguly in lead roles, with Anirban Bhattacharya playing a pivotal role. Directed by Dev, this action drama will hit theaters on October 16. The one-minute-and-30-second-long teaser is filled with action sequences and romantic moments between the lead characters. The superstar's 50th film and his directorial debut is yet to get a title.
Character highlights
Dev's action avatar, plot hints in teaser
In the teaser, Dev adopts a "massy" persona as he takes on goons and even lights a cigarette from the flaming barrel of a gun.
He faces off against Bhattacharya's character in an unprecedented avatar.
Ganguly plays Dev's love interest, hinting at a plot that revolves around estranged lovers reuniting. Her dialogue in the teaser suggests this: "Who are you? You are not the same Dev I knew in the past."
It marks Dev-Ganguly's seventh film together.
Release competition
'DeSu7' to clash with multiple films at box office
DeSu7 will be released during the Durga Puja season, a time when several films are vying for attention.
It will compete with Srijit Mukherji's Emperor vs Sarat Chandra, Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's Bohurupi: The Golden Daku, and Joydeep Mukherjee's The Eken: Kerala-e Kurukshetra.
The film will also clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 on October 15 and Rajkummar Rao-starrer courtroom drama Prahaar on October 16.
Yami Gautam Dhar's Navya Navelii is also releasing on the same day.