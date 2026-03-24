'DeSu7' shooting to commence in June

Bengali superstars Dev-Subhashree reunite; 'DeSu7' shooting begins in June

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:38 pm Mar 24, 202601:38 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated Bengali film, tentatively titled DeSu7, starring Dev Adhikari and Subhashree Ganguly, is set to go on floors in June. The movie is most likely to be directed by Soojit Rino Dutta of Khadaan fame. The news was confirmed to Variety India by sources close to the development who revealed that the shooting will commence after the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections scheduled from April 23-29. It is expected to be released during Durga Puja 2026.