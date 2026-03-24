Bengali superstars Dev-Subhashree reunite; 'DeSu7' shooting begins in June
What's the story
The much-anticipated Bengali film, tentatively titled DeSu7, starring Dev Adhikari and Subhashree Ganguly, is set to go on floors in June. The movie is most likely to be directed by Soojit Rino Dutta of Khadaan fame. The news was confirmed to Variety India by sources close to the development who revealed that the shooting will commence after the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections scheduled from April 23-29. It is expected to be released during Durga Puja 2026.
Film details
More about the film
The film's mahurat will reportedly take place on Poila Boisakh, the Bengali New Year. The production team aims to complete shooting between June and August, followed by a month-long promotional campaign in September. It is expected to be a romantic drama packed with emotions. The script-writing of the movie is currently underway. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates about this project and other films featuring the beloved pair.
Career highlights
Adhikari and Ganguly's past collaborations
Adhikari and Ganguly are one of the most successful pairs in Bengali cinema, having delivered several hits together. Their major past collaborations include Challenge (2009), Paran Jai Jaliya Re (2009), Romeo (2011), Khokababu (2012), and Khoka 420 (2013). Fans are eagerly awaiting their reunion on screen with DeSu7. Meanwhile, their last film Dhumketu was released in 2025 and became the second-highest-grossing Bengali film of all time despite being delayed due to post-production issues.