Devaiah and Koechlin reunite on Prime Video's 'Anarth' series
Entertainment
Gulshan Devaiah and Kalki Koechlin are back together on screen for Anarth, a new Prime Video series.
It's their first project together since 2016, but their partnership actually goes way back to That Girl in Yellow Boots (2010).
Devaiah called Koechlin a "constant" in his career and said he was genuinely excited to work with her again.
'Anarth' wraps filming in Kolkata
Anarth just finished filming in Kolkata. Fans can look forward to seeing the duo's familiar chemistry return, as their strong bond off-screen seems set to shine through once more.