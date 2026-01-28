'Devara: Part 2' starts filming this May, confirms producer

Why should you care?

The first Devara movie, released in September 2024, saw Jr. NTR playing both a pirate and his son. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it raked in ₹428 crore worldwide and built up quite a fanbase.

For the sequel, director Koratala Siva is reworking the script to address feedback from part one—so expectations are high for an even better story this time around.