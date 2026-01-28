'Devara: Part 2' starts filming this May, confirms producer
Good news for Devara fans—producer Sudhakar Mikkilineni has officially confirmed that Devara: Part 2 begins filming in May 2026, with a release planned for 2027.
He shared the update at an event in Jangaon, putting to rest any rumors about the sequel being shelved.
Why should you care?
The first Devara movie, released in September 2024, saw Jr. NTR playing both a pirate and his son. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it raked in ₹428 crore worldwide and built up quite a fanbase.
For the sequel, director Koratala Siva is reworking the script to address feedback from part one—so expectations are high for an even better story this time around.
What's next for Jr. NTR?
Filming for Devara: Part 2 is scheduled to begin in May 2026, a timeline that accounts for Jr. NTR's current commitments, including his project with Prashanth Neel (expected mid-2026), with Trivikram's God of War also on his slate.
So if you're following his career or just love big Telugu action flicks, there's plenty to look forward to!