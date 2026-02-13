Vijay-Rashmika won't put wedding video on OTT; reject 'lucrative' offer
What's the story
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumored to be getting married in Udaipur this month. Although the couple hasn't confirmed or denied these speculations, reports suggest they're planning a private ceremony toward the end of February. In line with this, Tollywood news portal Tupaki recently reported that an OTT platform had approached the couple with a "lucrative" offer for their wedding video rights. However, Deverakonda and Mandanna reportedly turned it down.
Privacy concerns
Why the couple turned down the offer
The reported offer was said to be one of the biggest wedding-related deals in recent times. However, the couple chose to decline it. The decision is believed to stem from their desire for privacy, especially considering the legal issues that arose from Nayanthara's wedding video controversy in the past. Deverakonda is reportedly keen on keeping their ceremony intimate and not turning it into a commercial venture.
Wedding plans
Reportedly, they got engaged in October last year
Reportedly, the couple got engaged in a private ceremony in October 2025 with only close family members present. Although they haven't officially announced their engagement yet, Hindustan Times recently reported that their wedding is set for February 26, 2026, at a palace in Udaipur. An insider revealed there will be no celebrity guests and it will be an intimate affair with just their loved ones.
Travel speculation
They were recently spotted in Rome celebrating New Year
Adding fuel to the wedding rumors, Deverakonda and Mandanna were recently spotted in Rome celebrating the New Year. Though neither of them confirmed they were on a vacation together, they posted pictures from the same locations, leading fans to speculate they were indeed together.