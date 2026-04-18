Deverakonda announces mythological film 'VDxShouryuv' with Shouryuv, global team Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda just announced his next big project with director Shouryuv, tentatively called VDxShouryuv. It's set to be a mythological story with an international vibe.

Vijay said, "Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shouryuv on his wild imagination and intense heart. ROAR my friends. I will give you my all (sic)" and shared that a global team is working on the film.