Deverakonda announces mythological film 'VDxShouryuv' with Shouryuv, global team
Vijay Deverakonda just announced his next big project with director Shouryuv, tentatively called VDxShouryuv. It's set to be a mythological story with an international vibe.
Vijay said, "Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shouryuv on his wild imagination and intense heart. ROAR my friends. I will give you my all (sic)" and shared that a global team is working on the film.
'VDxShouryuv' crew revealed, Deverakonda's 'Ranabaali' noted
This film is bringing together some serious global talent: cinematographer Alejandro Martnez (House of the Dragon), a VFX team from Snowpiercer and Batman Forever, plus music by Hesham Abdul Wahab (Hi Nanna).
Emmy-winning Eric Durst joins as VFX supervisor, alongside editor Praveen Antony, and production designer Suresh Selvarajan.
Meanwhile, Vijay is also working on Ranabaali, where he plays a freedom fighter during the Great Indian Famine, starring opposite Rashmika Mandanna.