Deverakonda defends Mandanna as 'best friend' and 'wife' on Instagram
Entertainment
After their appearance on Koffee With Karan season nine stirred up criticism online, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to address the negativity.
Deverakonda called Mandanna his "best friend" and "wife," making it clear they're happy together and not bothered by outside opinions.
Mandanna calls backlash 'angry mob'
Mandanna described the backlash as an angry mob rather than a normal difference of opinion and shared that their decision to marry was a mutual one, saying, "And we chose US."
She also defended Deverakonda's support for her, calling out those who hide bullying behind "feminism."
The couple's relationship has faced extra attention since their talk about marriage on the show, but both are standing firm in their choices.