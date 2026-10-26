Deverakonda posts satirical reel after 'Koffee With Karan' criticism
Entertainment
After getting called a "red flag" for his behavior toward Rashmika Mandanna on Koffee With Karan Season nine, Vijay Deverakonda decided to respond, with humor.
Instead, he posted a satirical Instagram video that playfully mocks how people online have been overanalyzing his every move from the episode.
Reel mocks seating and Instagram scrutiny
The reel, made by influencer Anirudh Narayanam, exaggerates things like where Vijay sat and the fact that he doesn't follow Mandanna on Instagram, calling out how these small details got labeled as narcissistic or patriarchal.
By sharing it, Deverakonda shows he's taking the criticism in stride.