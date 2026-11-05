Deverakonda praises 'Ramayana' worldwide release on November 5 starring Kapoor

Vijay Deverakonda is all praise for the release of Ramayana, which hit theaters worldwide on November 5.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Deverakonda shared his excitement on X, saying he can't wait to catch these performances on the big screen.