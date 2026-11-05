Deverakonda praises 'Ramayana' worldwide release on November 5 starring Kapoor
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda is all praise for the release of Ramayana, which hit theaters worldwide on November 5.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
Deverakonda shared his excitement on X, saying he can't wait to catch these performances on the big screen.
Part 1 'Ramayana' has 4,000cr budget
Deverakonda believes Ramayana will boost India's cultural presence around the world.
The film is part one of a two-part epic with a massive ₹4,000 crore budget and has already earned positive reviews for its scale, performances, and visual effects.
Released across 50,000 screens in over 100 countries (including 9,000 in India), part two is set to arrive on Diwali 2027.