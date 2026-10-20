Deverakonda reveals proposal to Mandanna 'Koffee With Karan 9'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, fresh from their Udaipur wedding, are giving fans all the feels.

On Koffee With Karan nine, Vijay shared that he actually proposed to Rashmika on the very first night of their celebrations, right in front of friends at their sangeet.

He said, "I proposed to her on the first day of our wedding in Udaipur, which was the sangeet night," and it clearly was.