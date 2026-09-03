Devgn and Shroff reply to FDA over 'Vimal Elaichi' ad
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have replied to Maharashtra's FDA after getting show-cause notices for their Vimal Elaichi ad.
The FDA thinks the ad could amount to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, which is banned in the state.
Shah Rukh Khan also got a notice but hasn't replied yet.
Notices reached Devgn, Khan and Shroff
The FDA says the Vimal Elaichi ad makes people think of the banned pan masala by using similar branding.
Notices reached Devgn at his Juhu home, Khan at Mannat in Bandra, and Shroff via his production company.
None of them have spoken publicly about it so far, and everyone's waiting to see what happens next, especially with SRK's response still pending.