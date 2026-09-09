Devgn drops 'Drishyam 3' trailer, says Vijay Salgaonkar story ends
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn just dropped the trailer for Drishyam 3: The Conclusion and made it clear: this is the end of Vijay Salgaonkar's story.
Addressing sequel rumors, he shared, "For now, it's the conclusion. No one knows what will happen tomorrow," hinting that this really might be goodbye.
Pathak's screenplay prompted 'Drishyam 3'
Devgn explained that a third film only happened because director Abhishek Pathak spent years developing the screenplay with the writers, which felt fresh but true to the series.
Calling it "brilliant," Devgn said it was time to wrap up Vijay's journey.
The movie hits theaters on October 2, 2026, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, and more returning to the cast.