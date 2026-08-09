Devgn to lead Bhat action drama with Jio Studios backing
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn is set to lead a new action drama directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, with Jio Studios backing the project.
The film is currently being developed and will start shooting in the second half of 2027.
Details about the story are being kept secret for now.
Bhat wrapping 'Deadlocked' with Foxx
Bhat, who made waves internationally with his 2024 film Kill (which even got a Hollywood remake deal), is known for his fresh style of action.
Before joining forces with Devgn, he is wrapping up his Hollywood debut Deadlocked, starring Jamie Foxx.
With Devgn's star power and Bhat's creative edge, this project could be a big one to watch.