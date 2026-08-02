Composer Devi Sri Prasad joins 'Karthi 30'
What's the story
The makers of the much-anticipated Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, tentatively titled #Karthi30, have announced the addition of renowned music director Devi Sri Prasad to their team. The announcement coincided with Prasad's birthday on Sunday. Production house Sithara Entertainments took to social media to welcome him aboard and express excitement about their collaboration. The project stars Karthi in the lead role.
Social media post
'Rockstar' DSP joins the ride
Sithara Entertainments wrote, "The Rockstar joins the ride. Welcome aboard @ThisIsDSP. Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Music Director. Looking forward to creating madness together - Team #Karthi30."
The film, directed by Kalyan Shankar and starring Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, is currently in production.
Production update
Rapid progress on the film's shoot
Sources close to the film's unit have revealed that shooting is progressing rapidly.
The project was launched with a grand pooja ceremony recently.
Earlier, on Karthi's birthday in May, Sithara Entertainments shared an update about the production, stating that they were excited to bring him back in a brand-new entertainer.
The production house is known for movies such as Vaathi, Lucky Baskhar, and Vishwanath & Sons.