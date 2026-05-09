'Devil Wears Prada 2': Meryl, Anne, Emily's salaries revealed

Meryl Streep , Anne Hathaway , and Emily Blunt earned a whopping $12.5 million each for their roles in The Devil Wears Prada 2 , according to Variety. The three actors brokered a "favored nations" deal, which means they all received equal pay for the film. This is despite Streep being the most crucial element for filmmakers and the distributor, 20th Century Studios.

Additional earnings The trio will also receive box office bonuses In addition to their hefty salaries, the trio has also been promised lucrative box office bonuses. These bonuses will be paid out as The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues to cross milestones globally. If the film keeps drawing in audiences, each star could earn over $20 million from these bonuses alone, per two sources.

Career strategy Journey of the beloved franchise Streep, who is known for her strategic career moves, hinted two years ago that she was "open to ideas" for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The original film, released in 2006 with a $35 million budget, grossed $326 million worldwide, as per the outlet. The sequel had a budget of $100 million, which director David Frankel has previously said was largely spent on the cast.

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