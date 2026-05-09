Is 'Devil Wears Prada 3' happening?
What's the story
The Devil Wears Prada 2 director David Frankel has hinted at a possible third installment in the popular franchise. Speaking to Variety, he said, "If there was an opportunity to revisit the characters and to share a few months with these wonderful actors again, obviously, I'd love it." The sequel has reportedly grossed $300 million globally within two weeks of its release.
Changed stance
Frankel's humorous take on sequel possibilities
Frankel initially ruled out the scope of a sequel after the first film, but his current stance suggests otherwise. He humorously admitted, "I said, 'Never again,' and here we are." "So, I certainly would never say, 'Never again,' again." The director also revealed that he had considered bringing back Adrien Grenier's character, Nate, in the sequel, but couldn't find a "satisfying way" to integrate him into the story.
New talent
Praise for new generation of actors in the sequel
Frankel also praised the new generation of actors introduced in The Devil Wears Prada 2. He said, "There are very, very funny people in this movie. Justin Theroux is hilarious. B.J. Novak is hilarious." The sequel also explores a different side of Miranda, played by Meryl Streep, by showing her as a co-protagonist with Anne Hathaway's character, Andy. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also reprise their roles in the film.