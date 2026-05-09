Is 'Devil Wears Prada 3' happening?

Changed stance

Frankel's humorous take on sequel possibilities

Frankel initially ruled out the scope of a sequel after the first film, but his current stance suggests otherwise. He humorously admitted, "I said, 'Never again,' and here we are." "So, I certainly would never say, 'Never again,' again." The director also revealed that he had considered bringing back Adrien Grenier's character, Nate, in the sequel, but couldn't find a "satisfying way" to integrate him into the story.