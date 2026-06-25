'Dexter' fan allegedly dismembered 2 men, hid remains in woods
What's the story
A 40-year-old man named James Desborough has been accused of murdering two men and hiding their remains in a wooded area near his cabin in Cornwall, England. The prosecution claims that Desborough was a fan of the TV show Dexter, which features a serial killer as its protagonist. He reportedly told investigators he particularly enjoyed the show's "dismemberment scenes."
Alleged murders
Desborough accessed the victims' bank accounts after their deaths
The prosecution alleges that Desborough murdered Claudio Aquilino, 57, and Daniel Coleman, 43. After their deaths, he reportedly accessed their bank accounts and attempted to create false narratives about their whereabouts. The police took five months to search the woods around Desborough's cabin and found 1,900 burned bone fragments believed to belong to Aquilino in a stream.
Discovery of remains
Parts of Coleman's dismembered body were also discovered
In addition to Aquilino's remains, parts of Coleman's dismembered body were also discovered in a shallow grave nearby. An axe was found hanging from a tree close to the grave. The prosecution has suggested that a large cleaver or axe may have been used for the dismemberment, and scientific evidence indicates it was done deliberately and precisely, not in a frenzied manner.
Suspicious behavior
Desborough has denied murdering either man
Desborough reportedly faked a note purportedly written by Coleman, claiming he was embarking on the Saints's Way, a walking trail in Cornwall. He also allegedly traveled to London using Aquilino's bank card, which the prosecution argues was an attempt to make it seem like Aquilino had gone to the capital and disappeared from there. Desborough has denied murdering either man but admitted preventing their lawful burial.