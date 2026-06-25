'Dexter' fan allegedly dismembered 2 men, hid remains in woods

Suspicious behavior

Desborough has denied murdering either man

Desborough reportedly faked a note purportedly written by Coleman, claiming he was embarking on the Saints's Way, a walking trail in Cornwall. He also allegedly traveled to London using Aquilino's bank card, which the prosecution argues was an attempt to make it seem like Aquilino had gone to the capital and disappeared from there. Desborough has denied murdering either man but admitted preventing their lawful burial.