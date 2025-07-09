'Dhadak 2' trailer set for Friday release
Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is dropping its trailer this Friday. The film, hitting theaters August 1, 2025, is a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal.
Directed by Shazia Iqbal, it promises an intense story about love and standing up against social barriers.
The new poster's tagline—"When surrender means death... fight!"—sets a bold tone.
'Dhadak 2' faced delays due to caste issues
The film faced delays because the censor board asked for changes to scenes about caste issues, leading to a U/A 16+ rating after edits.
Produced by Karan Johar and team, Dhadak 2 aims to keep the original's emotional punch and social message. After theaters, it'll stream on Netflix.
Alongside Chaturvedi and Dimri as Neelesh and Vidhi navigating tough social realities, you'll also see major roles.