'Dhadak 2' trailer set for Friday release

'Dhadak 2' faced delays due to caste issues

The film faced delays because the censor board asked for changes to scenes about caste issues, leading to a U/A 16+ rating after edits.

Produced by Karan Johar and team, Dhadak 2 aims to keep the original's emotional punch and social message. After theaters, it'll stream on Netflix.

Alongside Chaturvedi and Dimri as Neelesh and Vidhi navigating tough social realities, you'll also see major roles.