From TV debut to ₹1600 crore epic: Vikrant Massey's journey
Vikrant Massey is set to play Meghnad in director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious two-part Ramayana, which boasts a massive ₹1,600 crore budget.
Sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, Massey joins one of Indian cinema's most talked-about projects.
From TV to films, a look at Massey's journey
Introduced to the performing arts at just seven, Massey made his debut with Dhoom Machao Dhoom and became a familiar face through shows like Balika Vadhu.
He later moved to films such as Dil Dhadakne Do and Chhapaak.
Off-screen, he's married to Sheetal Thakur and recently became a dad.
'Ramayana' is set to release on Diwali 2026
Massey's casting marks a huge step up for him—and the film itself is already making waves for its scale and visual effects.
With its Diwali 2026 release date, Ramayana promises to be a milestone moment for Bollywood fans who love big stories and bigger spectacles.