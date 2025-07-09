Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri unveil Dhadak 2 poster Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

Get ready: the "Dhadak 2" trailer is coming out on July 11 with a splashy launch event in Mumbai.

Stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, along with director Shazia Iqbal, will be there to kick things off.

The new poster sets a dramatic vibe, showing the leads together with the tagline, "When surrender means death...fight!"