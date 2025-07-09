Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri unveil Dhadak 2 poster
Get ready: the "Dhadak 2" trailer is coming out on July 11 with a splashy launch event in Mumbai.
Stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, along with director Shazia Iqbal, will be there to kick things off.
The new poster sets a dramatic vibe, showing the leads together with the tagline, "When surrender means death...fight!"
'Dhadak 2' tackles caste and social issues
This film is a spiritual sequel to the original "Dhadak" and officially remakes the Tamil hit "Pariyerum Perumal," which tackled caste and social issues.
Chaturvedi plays Neelesh, Dimri is Vidhi, and you can catch it in theaters starting August 1.
Double dose of excitement on July 11
July 11 isn't just for "Dhadak 2"—the "Son Of Sardaar 2" trailer also drops that day, making it a big moment for Bollywood fans.
Afterward, expect more promos and music releases as hype builds up for the film's release.