'The Bhootnii' set for OTT release on ZEE5
Missed it in theaters? "The Bhootnii," a Hindi horror-comedy starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari, is heading to OTT on July 18, 2025.
Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film first hit cinemas on May 1, 2025, and brings together supernatural legends with a dose of humor.
'The Bhootnii' streaming details and plot
You can catch "The Bhootnii" streaming exclusively on ZEE5.
Set in the quirky St. Vincent College, the story follows a ghost named Mohabbat (played by Roy), a curious para-physicist (Dutt), and students caught up in some seriously spooky—and funny—college chaos.