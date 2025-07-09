'The Bhootnii' set for OTT release on ZEE5 Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

Missed it in theaters? "The Bhootnii," a Hindi horror-comedy starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari, is heading to OTT on July 18, 2025.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film first hit cinemas on May 1, 2025, and brings together supernatural legends with a dose of humor.