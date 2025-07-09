Next Article
Madras High Court warns Nayanthara documentary makers
The makers of "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale" are in legal trouble after the Madras High Court sent them a notice.
AP International, a film distributor, claims the documentary used scenes from "Chandramukhi" (2005) featuring Nayanthara—pulled straight from their YouTube channel—without getting permission.
Dhanush's production house has filed a separate lawsuit too
AP International is asking for ₹5 crore in damages and says their cease-and-desist notice was ignored.
Talks over digital rights with the filmmakers didn't work out, and now even the OTT platform streaming the doc is involved.
To add to it, Dhanush's production house has filed a separate lawsuit over an unlicensed clip from "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan" (2015), making this a pretty tangled copyright mess for everyone involved.