Thammudu's Day 5 box office collection disappoints

'Thammudu' struggles to find its audience

The movie's performance has been all over the place: Karimnagar had a solid 47% occupancy, but places like Kakinada and Nizamabad barely reached 6% and 2%.

Despite having stars like Nithiin and Sapthami Gowda and a unique concept, audiences weren't impressed with the execution.

Just to clear things up—this Thammudu isn't connected to Pawan Kalyan's classic from '99.