Thammudu's Day 5 box office collection disappoints
Nithiin's latest film, Thammudu, hasn't found its groove at the box office.
Released on July 4, it managed only ₹5.41 crore in five days—starting off with a decent ₹1.9 crore but then losing steam quickly, with earnings dropping by 40% on day five.
'Thammudu' struggles to find its audience
The movie's performance has been all over the place: Karimnagar had a solid 47% occupancy, but places like Kakinada and Nizamabad barely reached 6% and 2%.
Despite having stars like Nithiin and Sapthami Gowda and a unique concept, audiences weren't impressed with the execution.
Just to clear things up—this Thammudu isn't connected to Pawan Kalyan's classic from '99.