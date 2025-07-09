Next Article
Nagarjuna collaborates with Ra Karthik for Tamil remake
Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up for his 100th movie—a Telugu remake of the acclaimed Tamil drama Ayothi.
The original tells the story of a North Indian family stranded in Tamil Nadu, navigating language barriers and cultural differences after a road accident.
Commitment to meaningful, cross-cultural films
This project marks a big milestone for Nagarjuna, who was moved by Ayothi's honest take on human values and social issues.
By bringing this story to Telugu audiences, he's showing his commitment to meaningful, cross-cultural films.
Plus, with recent successes like Kuberaa and an upcoming role in Coolie alongside Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna's versatility is clearly on display.