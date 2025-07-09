Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's movie date post 'War 2' wrap-up

Hrithik calls War 2 a tough 149-day shoot

Hrithik shared that War 2 was a tough 149-day shoot packed with action and dance. He thanked director Ayan Mukerji, producer Aditya Chopra, and co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani for making it happen.

The sequel to the hit War (2019) is set to raise the bar on action when it hits theaters August 14, 2025.