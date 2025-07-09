Next Article
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's movie date post 'War 2' wrap-up
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen catching a movie together in Juhu, just after Hrithik wrapped up filming War 2.
The couple kept things super chill, stepping out in comfy, casual outfits for their low-key night out.
Hrithik calls War 2 a tough 149-day shoot
Hrithik shared that War 2 was a tough 149-day shoot packed with action and dance. He thanked director Ayan Mukerji, producer Aditya Chopra, and co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani for making it happen.
The sequel to the hit War (2019) is set to raise the bar on action when it hits theaters August 14, 2025.