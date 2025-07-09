Amitabh Bachchan denies quitting Kaun Banega Crorepati
Amitabh Bachchan just put all the rumors to rest—he's not leaving Kaun Banega Crorepati.
On his blog, he shared, "Shuru kardiya kaam... and the prep begins...to be back to the people...the opportunity that changes lives..in an hour..my love and regard."
Bachchan's update puts an end to speculation
KBC has been a staple on Indian TV since 2000, with Bachchan as its face (except for one season with Shah Rukh Khan).
Sony announced KBC 17 is coming soon, but in May, talk started swirling that Bachchan might step away for personal reasons—sparking chatter about Salman Khan possibly taking over.
His latest update makes it clear: Big B isn't going anywhere.
KBC revived Bachchan's career
Bachchan's return isn't just nostalgia—his journey with KBC helped revive his career and made the show what it is today.
He recently marked 25 years of KBC by thanking fans and reflecting on how much the show means to him and viewers alike.