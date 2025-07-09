Amitabh Bachchan denies quitting Kaun Banega Crorepati

Bachchan's update puts an end to speculation

KBC has been a staple on Indian TV since 2000, with Bachchan as its face (except for one season with Shah Rukh Khan).

Sony announced KBC 17 is coming soon, but in May, talk started swirling that Bachchan might step away for personal reasons—sparking chatter about Salman Khan possibly taking over.

His latest update makes it clear: Big B isn't going anywhere.